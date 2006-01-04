Viscom names new General Sales Director

Viscom has succeeded in appointing an acknowledged expert in circuit board assembly as new general director of sales. Gerd Rademann is changing over to a leading position with Viscom During the first quarter of 2006.

Gerd Rademann has been successful in building up the sale of Panasonic assembly machines for 14 years, and is now changing over to a leading position with Viscom During the first quarter of 2006, Gerd Rademann will be assuming responsibility for the world-wide sale of Viscom AG's entire product range.



In accordance with the principle that for Viscom, usefulness to the customer is of prime importance, he will integrate sales to an even greater extent and further advance the strategy of „one face to the customer“.



Gerd Rademann studied engineering, and his previous position was with Panasonic Industrial Germany, Assembly Machines Division, where he was responsible for sales to globally-operating major customers. These years of experience give him the knowledge of the branch required, to take care of customers both confidently and knowledgeably.



He is thereby following in the footsteps of Juergen Brag, who is able to look back on many years of successful engagement for Viscom, but now wishes to become his own boss. Carsten Salewski will be taking over as acting sales director until Gerd Rademann assumes his post.