Sanmina-SCI to license Buried<br> Capacitance to TUC

According to pcdandm.com EMS provider Sanmina-SCI has licensed its buried capacitance technology to the laminate manufacturer TUC (Taiwan Union Technology Corp).

According to pcdandm.com TUC will implement the technology at its manufacturing facility in Taiwan.



“We welcome Taiwan Union Technology Corporation to the family of licensed Buried Capacitance manufacturers,” said Greg Schroeder, Senior Manager, Licensing and Intellectual Property Group for Sanmina-SCI's PCB Division.



“TUC is joining a select group of top-tier laminators who recognize the value of this technology in meeting the needs of their customers.”