Elvia-PCB introduces new features

France based Elvia-PCB Group is widening its range of metallic finishes to include Chemical Tin, OSP and lead-free Hot Air Levelling from early 2006.

According to PCB007, Elvia-PCB Group has carried out a plan of action in cooperation with end-users to identify the best solutions based on the criteria of availability, reliability and price. The RoHs compliance process is also underway at Elvia-PCB Group.