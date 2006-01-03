Aspocomp Thailand changes name

The name of Aspocomp Group Oyj's subsidiary in Thailand, P.C.B. Center (Thailand) Co., Ltd, has been changed.

The new name, Aspocomp (Thailand) Co., Ltd., is effective immediately. In June, Aspocomp Group Oyj increased its holding in the subsidiary from 51 per cent to 75 per cent. The change of company name is part of the corporation's integration and growth strategy.

