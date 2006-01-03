Foxconn revenue expected to grow 30%

Foxconn International is expecting their revenues to grow by at least 30% in 2006.

For 2005 Foxconn's revenues reached approximately US$5-6 billion which was up compared to US$3.3 billion in 2004. For the fiscal year 2006 Foxconn expects to rise further in revenue, at least 30%.



Rumors said that Foxconn would acquire the Taiwan based CCL provider Uniplus Electronics but that was declined to DigiTimes by Foxconn's spokesman Vincent Tong.