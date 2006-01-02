“Automotive electronics market<br> primed for outsourcing”

Jabil Circuits growth could be driven by automotive electronics. “The automotive electronics market is primed for outsourcing”, Jabil Circuit CEO Tim Main said in an interview according to Circuitsassembly.

Circuitsassembly reported that according to what Tim Main told Forbes.com the combination of higher electronics content in vehicles and an “intense need“ for auto makers and their suppliers to cut costs bodes well for “great long-term growth”.



Tim Main estimated the captive market of automotive electronics to be worth $50 billion. Yet the outsourcing in the automotive market has only reached 10%, according to what Tim Main told Forbes.com.