New bosses appointed at Enics

Further strengthening its commitment towards fully integrated Business Processes and unique Customer Relationship Management, Enics today announces a number of new appointments.

Mr. Rune Wikman is appointed to Vice President, Information Management and Business Processes. In this new function he is responsible for implementing Enics unique IM strategy and leading the Business Processes development in Enics. In close collaboration with the process owners from each function, Mr. Wikman will secure the alignment of all business processes inside Enics. He reports to Mr. Reijo Itkonen, President and CEO.



Mr. Dirk Zimanky is appointed to Senior Vice President, Customer Relationship Management. He is responsible for Enics sales growth, CRM and Service Offering.



Mr. Zimanky will continue with his existing responsibilities of Mergers and Acquisitions, Business Intelligence, Marketing and Communications. He reports to Mr. Reijo Itkonen, President and CEO.



Mr. Thomas Häberer, Vice President, Sales is responsible for the Sales and Account Management in Enics and reports to Mr. Dirk Zimanky. All these changes take effect by 1 January 2006.