Foxconn to enter STB race

Many players are entering the STB (set-top-boxes) market while the digital broadcastings are increasing.

Among others Foxconn is planning to venture into the STB business. The spreading of digital broadcasting over the world has caught the interest from many companies since the fact that almost everybody has to purchase at least one set-top-box to be able to watch the new broadcastings. This will create a big market with great opportunities to make money.