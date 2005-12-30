Chip industry could save $500 million

EETimes reported that ISMI (an alliance of the world's leading chip manufacturers) claimed that the chip industry could save as much energy as required to supply a smaller town with electricity.

ISMI claimed that by reducing energy usage the entire industry could save up to $500 million in total.



ISMI's proposed energy-conversion measures are: cleanroom airflow reduction reducing ultrapure water consumption and changing to higher-efficiency electrical motors.