EG forms new business unit

Sweden based electronics distributor Elektronikgruppen (EG) has formed a new business unit which will focus on displays and system solutions.

According to evertiq's sources the new business unit will work under the name EG Display & System and is currently representing in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Poland and the Baltics.



evertiq's sources told that EG Display & System will have its entire distribution and logistics operations at MIKO Components from March 3 2006.