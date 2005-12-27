"No NAND flash orders from ST"

Sources tell that Power Semiconductor Corporation (PSC) has received NAND flash orders from ST Microelectronics, but PSC has denied the speculations, Digitmes reports.

But the sources claims that PSC has started to manufacture 256 Mbit to 1Gbit NAND flash chip to ST. Why ST chooses to partner with PSC is because the two companies share technology specifications derived from Japan-based vendors.



Powerchip Semiconductor Corporation (PSC) was established in Hsinchu Science Park in December 1994 to help grow the DRAM industry in Taiwan.