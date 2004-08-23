Viasystems to axe 24% in Europe

Viasystems Group is realigning the resources and strategic mission of its high-tech PCB facility at Echt, Netherlands, PCB007.com reports.

The facility will expand its focus from medium-volume production of PCBs and backplanes to include the ability to offer quick-turn, prototyping and backplane assembly services. The company would reduce the workforce at the Echt facility by approximately 24% to create greater cost efficiencies.