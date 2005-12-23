NOTE & Jaltek tightens co'op

Swedish EMS provider NOTE is strengthening its position in UK and France by tightening its cooperation with its British partner Jaltek Systems. By the tighter cooperation the companies sales will be better coordinated and NOTE will thereby get new customers in both UK and France.

In August this year NOTE entered a partnership with the British EMS provider Jaltek Systems. The partnership has now been extended to include even France.



Under the new deal Jaltek accounts for design and low-volume manufacturing in both countries, and will overtake responsibility for sales while NOTE's own sales activities in UK and France will be terminated. Jalteks existing customers will be offered volume manufacturing at NOTE's facilities in Eastern Europe.



"The cooperation with a strong locally based partner is offering a more efficient distribution of work which features good conditions for organic growth in UK and France. NOTE and Jaltek complements eachother both industrial and cultural and both companies are keeping the customer in focus", said NOTE's CEO Arne Forslund.