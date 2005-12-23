Solectron to manufacture for Thales

Solectron Signs Agreement to Provide THALES Group with Global Manufacturing Services.

Solectron Corporation announced it signed an agreement with the THALES Group to provide manufacturing services. This new global relationship encompasses products across THALES' defense, aerospace and commercial markets and will enable the company to achieve greater competitiveness by leveraging Solectron's manufacturing, supply chain and design capabilities.



THALES is a world leading electronics and systems group serving aerospace, defense, security and services markets with industrial operations in nearly 30 countries.



Solectron will utilize its proprietary Solectron Production System(TM) (SPS), which combines Lean operating principles with quality-oriented Six Sigma statistical analyses to boost efficiency and remove supply chain complexity. As a result, Solectron will help THALES better react to changing end-market demands, improve product yield and quality, reduce inventory and improve turns.



Solectron also will provide THALES with collaborative design services. Solectron engineers will support the THALES design teams to ensure products are designed for cost-effective manufacturing, performance and reliability while safeguarding THALES' competitive intellectual property.



"We are thrilled to partner with a global leader in aerospace and defense," said Doug Britt, executive vice president, Sales and Account Management, Solectron. "By bringing a combined local and global business model to THALES, Solectron was able to address solving business needs in-region as well as low-cost centers around the world for the best total solution across all business units."