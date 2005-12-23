Comp interested in Novitus

According to Warsaw Business Journal Warsaw based IT company Comp wants buy a stake of 24.99% of the shares in Novitus.

Comp who wants to become the largest shareholder in the firm and offers 7.2% above market value for the Novitus stocks. "By acquiring Novitus we hope to enlarge the sales rate in the distribution network of the entity," said Robert Tomaszewski, head of Comp's supervisory board.



"Novitus is on very good terms with clients from this sector", he added.



The value of the transaction is according to WBJ zl.19 million (about 5 MEUR).



Joint-stock company NOVITUS (formerly OPTIMUS IC) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of modern and comprehensive solutions such as electronic cashier mashines, supporting trade, services and logistic.