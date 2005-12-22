Flextronics transfers from<br> Switzerland to Hungary

Denmark's Toy Maker Lego A/S is planning to move parts of its production from Switzerland to Hungary through a contract with Flextronics International Ltd.

According to Hungarian local newspaper Világgazdaság, Lego will make its products at a Flextronics facility in Sárvár, Hungary. Lego is moving production lines to Hungary primarily from Willisau, Switzerland, with some arriving from the Czech Republic and Denmark.