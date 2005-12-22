New Director, Investor Relations at Elektrobit

Ms Maija-Liisa Fors (M.Sc.Econ) has been appointed as Director, Investor Relations of Elektrobit Group. She will begin in her new assignment on 6 March 2006.

Mr Edvard Krogius, who previously was assigned as Director, Investor Relations, will start as Key Account Director in Test and Automation Business Unit on 1 January 2006. Mr Seppo Laine, CFO of Elektrobit Group will take care of the IR tasks among his other duties during January and February.