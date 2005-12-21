Breakthrough for LEDs<br> expected in 2006

According to "NyTeknik", German engineers are expecting LEDs to have their breakthrough in 2006.

In a survey made by VDI, a German engineer organization, 67 percent of the German engineers believe in a breakthrough for LEDs during the next year, primarily for car applications. 58 percent of the engineers are expecting the HD-TV to have its breakthrough by the start of the World Championships of football in Germany when HD programs will be launched. 56 resp 51 percent are believing in positioning of mobiles and RFID-tags.

