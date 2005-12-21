New Sales Manager at Bliss Industries

Bliss Industries Inc., provider of material handling carts and racks for PCB assembly, announces the promotion of Mike Prieb to Sales Manager.

In his new position, Mike will focus on expanding the Bliss Industries sales team, ensuring that the company exceeds customer expectations, maximizing sales, identifying new markets and expanding the company's market share.



”Mike joined Bliss Industries in 2002 as an Account Manager and exceeded my expectations,” said Ken Bliss, CEO. “He has more than 10 years of combined sales and management experience in electronics manufacturing, SMD components, connectors and networking. It is difficult to find a top-notch sales manager with the experience that Mike has. I am very pleased to have him on my management team.”



Mike previously worked as a manufacturer's representative for Max Lion Electronics.