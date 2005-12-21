RoHS | December 21, 2005
CAF not necessarily a RoHS issue
CAF (Conductive Anodic Filament) is named as a RoHS issue by process experts. Lars-Gunnar Klang though wants to put in a reservation.
CAF (Conductive Anodic Filament) is described as unwanted shortcuts conducted along the glass fibre wires in the PCB laminate. These unwanted shortcuts occur when ion-containing damp gathers along the glass fibre wires. This phenomenon is not necessarily caused by the changed process parameters that comes with RoHS, according to Lars-Gunnar Klang at MTEK based in Rönninge, Sweden. “CAF was discovered when the electronics accelerated its miniaturization and the isolation ranges shrunk”, Lars-Gunnar Klang at MTEK wrote in an article in the latest edition of the Swedish electronics journal Elektronik I Norden.
Though the changed parameters in the processes that came with the RoHS directive, could cause some trouble and even those cause CAF. “CAF is caused by for example too small isolation ranges, ion contaminations and damp in the PCB, insufficient adhesion between the glass fibre wires and the epoxy harts but also through delamination due to the higher temperatures”, Lars Gunnar Klang wrote in the article.
Though the changed parameters in the processes that came with the RoHS directive, could cause some trouble and even those cause CAF. “CAF is caused by for example too small isolation ranges, ion contaminations and damp in the PCB, insufficient adhesion between the glass fibre wires and the epoxy harts but also through delamination due to the higher temperatures”, Lars Gunnar Klang wrote in the article.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments