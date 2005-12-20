Xbox 360 pushes up Flextronics

EMS-Provider Flextronics shares are down about 25% from this year's high, however Morgan Stanley has upgraded Flextronics' stock thus the company is doing better thanks to the handset-production and Microsoft's new Xbox 360, Forbes report.

Analysts expects Flextronics to benefit from its exposure to the fast-growing handset market and Xbox 360 build over the next year. According to Forbes, an analyst is modeling roughly $450 million in incremental revenue from the Xbox 360 for 2006.