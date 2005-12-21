Saab welcomes Swedish Neuron decision

The Swedish Government has decided to participate in the European UCAV-demonstrator program, Neuron. Saab's participation in the program is thereby secured.

“This is a crucial decision for both Saab and Sweden, which secures our participation in one of the most advanced high technology development program in Europe today”, says Saab CEO Åke Svensson.



The decision means that Saab, through FMV (the Swedish Defense Material Administration) finances the Swedish participation with MSEK 600 of a total of MSEK 750. At the same time Swedish Government secures that MSEK 600 will be reinvested in the long-term development of the Gripen program.



“Today's decision does not only embrace Swedish Aerospace participation in the advanced Neuron program, but also secures the development of the Saab Gripen fighter program”, says Saabs CEO Åke Svensson.



The Neuron program represents one part of a combined investment by Saab and FMV in the Gripen program. The Saab share will be capitalized and amortized against future revenues on Gripen sales.