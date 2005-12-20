Acer to sell stakes in Wistron, Hon Hai

Due to the forecasted consolidated revenues at $12.42 billion Acer is planning to sell its shares in Wistron and Hon Hai.

Next year Acer will according to DigiTimes focus on its core business. Therefore the company is planning to sell stakes in Wistron and Hon Hai. Acer will dispose of 100 million Wistron shares and reduce its ownership in Hon Hai from 37% to 15.67%.