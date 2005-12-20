Sanmina-SCI builds digital cinemas

QuVIS, Inc., a supplier of digital cinemas, announces that a product manufacturing services agreement has been reached with American EMS-Provider Sanmina-SCI.

In order to meet the demand in the growing digital cinema market, Sanmina-SCI, will provided QuVIS with unlimited manufacturing capacity. Under the agreement, Sanmina-SCI will begin providing QuVIS with product in the first quarter of 2006.



Becky Lester, Chief Operating Officer of QuVIS, said "Sanmina-SCI's manufacturing and technical expertise will help us meet the objectives of our customers. As a leading provider of high-performance digital imaging products, our customers expect the highest quality and reliability. Sanmina-SCI's capabilities are an ideal fit for us and allow us to provide our leading edge products with the quality and reliability our customers expect."



"We are pleased to have QuVIS as a customer," said Walt Stone, Senior Vice President of Sanmina-SCI Multimedia Division. "Their reputation for unsurpassed imaging products and their focus on top-tier clients matches well with our own."



This latest announcement follows a series of successes for the 11-year-old Topeka, KS-based digital imaging company, including providing high-fidelity imaging for NASA's Return To Flight, securing 300 d-cinema installations in the UK and Korea, and its recent teaming with Sony to provide 4K digital cinema capability.

