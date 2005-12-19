Nordic EMS investing in new equipment

The Swedish EMS provider ONROX in Malmö is investing in a number of new machines to its manufacturing.

ONROX has invested in one My9 from MYDATA, one AOI from Göpel Electronics and one EPM 400, a wave soldering machine adopted to lead-free production of hole mounting.



ONROX has now extended its working time at its surface mount department to 17 hours a day. "This is hardly covering our needs why we now have invested in an automatic mounting machine My9 from MYDATA which will be installed in line with our existing My12 machines", ONROX CEO Stefan Borgström told evertiq.