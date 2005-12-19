Flextronics Laval

Cofidur plans to take over<br> Flextronics' french operations

French EMS-Provider Cofidur Group plans to take over buildings, assets and up 750 employees from Flextronics in Laval, France.

Flextronics will close its site in Laval by the end of this year. A letter of intent has been signed between Flextronics Laval and French local EMS-provider Cofidur Group. Under the agreement, Cofidur will rehire up to 750 of the employees which will be laid of when Flextronics withdraws from Laval. Cofidur also plans to take over Flextronics' buildings and assets in Laval, sources tells evertiq.



Cofidur Group is presently one of the main players on the french electronics sub-contracting market. Cofidur is specialised in EMS and PCB-services as well as other electronics services. Cofidur was established in the late 60s.



The deal between Cofidur and Flextronics Laval is expected to close before the end of this year.

