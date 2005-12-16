SMT & Inspection | December 16, 2005
GÖPEL & JTAG in new partnership
GÖPEL electronic, developer and manufacturer of innovative extended JTAG/Boundary Scan test solutions has entered into an extensive strategic partnership with the Chinese company PTS.
Within the scope of this agreement, Production Testing Systems Ltd. headquartered in Shenzhen/China becomes the eleventh Center of Expertise (COE) in the world. This includes membership in the “GÖPEL electronic Alliance Partner Network”, in which some hundred specialists are involved to ensure the worldwide customer support.
As part of the cooperation, PTS will offer customers, especially those in China, Taiwan, Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia extensive services, such as Design for Testability (DFT), test program generation development and generation as well as delivery of turnkey solutions and complete system integration. All based upon the recently introduced JTAG/Boundary Scan platform SCANFLEX® in conjunction with the outstanding Integrated Boundary Scan Development Environment SYSTEM CASON™.
“The extended services combined with the excellent Boundary Scan skills provided by PTS add perfectly to our product portfolio of highly efficient hardware and software tools”, said Thomas Wenzel, co-founder and managing director Boundary Scan for GÖPEL electronic. “Combining our competences, we are now in a position to service the demand of the growing Asian market on extended Boundary Scan test strategies and respective equipment in a comprehensive way. At the same time, we are following the requests of our key customers for fast local support.”
“We are delighted about the partnership with GÖPEL electronic offering our customers the advantages of highly effective Boundary Scan test tools and, therefore, shorter time to market”, said Mike Wong, President of PTS. “It is our common target to establish the test support and service for JTAG/Boundary Scan on the Asian market by this partnership. GÖPEL electronic is a leading player in the international Boundary Scan market. This cooperation will enable us to support their leading edge products for our customers' benefit.”
This partnership reflects GÖPEL electronic's philosophy of Intelligent Solutions for Extended Boundary Scan. This means the Boundary Scan application for test, programming and verification as well as the overall support during the entire product life cycle.
As part of the cooperation, PTS will offer customers, especially those in China, Taiwan, Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia extensive services, such as Design for Testability (DFT), test program generation development and generation as well as delivery of turnkey solutions and complete system integration. All based upon the recently introduced JTAG/Boundary Scan platform SCANFLEX® in conjunction with the outstanding Integrated Boundary Scan Development Environment SYSTEM CASON™.
“The extended services combined with the excellent Boundary Scan skills provided by PTS add perfectly to our product portfolio of highly efficient hardware and software tools”, said Thomas Wenzel, co-founder and managing director Boundary Scan for GÖPEL electronic. “Combining our competences, we are now in a position to service the demand of the growing Asian market on extended Boundary Scan test strategies and respective equipment in a comprehensive way. At the same time, we are following the requests of our key customers for fast local support.”
“We are delighted about the partnership with GÖPEL electronic offering our customers the advantages of highly effective Boundary Scan test tools and, therefore, shorter time to market”, said Mike Wong, President of PTS. “It is our common target to establish the test support and service for JTAG/Boundary Scan on the Asian market by this partnership. GÖPEL electronic is a leading player in the international Boundary Scan market. This cooperation will enable us to support their leading edge products for our customers' benefit.”
This partnership reflects GÖPEL electronic's philosophy of Intelligent Solutions for Extended Boundary Scan. This means the Boundary Scan application for test, programming and verification as well as the overall support during the entire product life cycle.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments