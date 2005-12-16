GÖPEL & JTAG in new partnership

GÖPEL electronic, developer and manufacturer of innovative extended JTAG/Boundary Scan test solutions has entered into an extensive strategic partnership with the Chinese company PTS.

Within the scope of this agreement, Production Testing Systems Ltd. headquartered in Shenzhen/China becomes the eleventh Center of Expertise (COE) in the world. This includes membership in the “GÖPEL electronic Alliance Partner Network”, in which some hundred specialists are involved to ensure the worldwide customer support.



As part of the cooperation, PTS will offer customers, especially those in China, Taiwan, Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia extensive services, such as Design for Testability (DFT), test program generation development and generation as well as delivery of turnkey solutions and complete system integration. All based upon the recently introduced JTAG/Boundary Scan platform SCANFLEX® in conjunction with the outstanding Integrated Boundary Scan Development Environment SYSTEM CASON™.



“The extended services combined with the excellent Boundary Scan skills provided by PTS add perfectly to our product portfolio of highly efficient hardware and software tools”, said Thomas Wenzel, co-founder and managing director Boundary Scan for GÖPEL electronic. “Combining our competences, we are now in a position to service the demand of the growing Asian market on extended Boundary Scan test strategies and respective equipment in a comprehensive way. At the same time, we are following the requests of our key customers for fast local support.”



“We are delighted about the partnership with GÖPEL electronic offering our customers the advantages of highly effective Boundary Scan test tools and, therefore, shorter time to market”, said Mike Wong, President of PTS. “It is our common target to establish the test support and service for JTAG/Boundary Scan on the Asian market by this partnership. GÖPEL electronic is a leading player in the international Boundary Scan market. This cooperation will enable us to support their leading edge products for our customers' benefit.”



This partnership reflects GÖPEL electronic's philosophy of Intelligent Solutions for Extended Boundary Scan. This means the Boundary Scan application for test, programming and verification as well as the overall support during the entire product life cycle.