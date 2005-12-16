New offshore contract for Data Respons

Data Respons ASA (DAT) has won a contract from a major Norwegian offshore customer. The contract has a total value of NOK 9 Million and consists of serial deliveries of computer solutions embedded in the customer's products.

Market conditions are buoyant on the oil and offshore market, and Data Respons is experiencing a boom in orders from existing and new customers.



"This is a market that is really hot at the moment," says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen. "It's exciting, and fits perfectly with our concept as customers have enough to see to with their core technology and want professional partners able to supply embedded computer solutions. Doing so makes the customer more efficient and competitive."



The solution is one of many which combine standard products and customised technology on an integrated platform. It is embedded into the customer's most important products and is expected to have a very long service lifetime. The contract fulfils the need for solutions over the next 12 to 18 months and future potential is therefore significant.



Data Respons is well positioned for further growth within the offshore sector and expects a lot of activity within this field in the future.



Data Respons customers within the offshore sector range from seismic, oil exploration, oil extraction, measurement systems for oil and gas pipelines, communications and seabed technology.