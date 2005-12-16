Novatec appoints UK distributor

Novatec, developer of new technologies for the electronics assembly industry, has appointed Process Support Products Ltd. as its United Kingdom Distributor for VacuNest ~ Shape Memory Tooling.

“We are pleased to have such an experienced partner as PSP, ” said Mr. Clement Kaiser, development manager. “Peter Marshall and his technical staff have numerous years of experience supporting their customers' cleaning processes. PSP is ready to immediately assist our U.K. customers with the implementation of VacuNest, providing the lowest cost of ownership process for assembly operations.”



Novatec has chosen Process Support Products for its expertise in these areas as well as its process knowledge, attention to detail and follow-up that Novatec customers have come to expect.

