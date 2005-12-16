New Nokia Global Networks<br> Solutions Center in Chennai

Chennai, India - Nokia announced today that after evaluating a number of sites in India, it will locate its new Nokia Global Networks Solutions Center in Chennai.

The Solutions Center will perform network operation tasks for selected operator customers in the Asia Pacific region as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and play a key role as part of Nokia's expanding and innovative managed services offering. It will start operations in the first half of 2006 and initially employ around 100 people, with this figure expected to rise in the next few years.



The announcement was made in Chennai by Bosco Novák, Senior Vice President for Services, Networks, Nokia, at a special ceremony hosted by Shri Dayanidhi Maran, the Honorable Minister for Telecommunications and Information Technology.



"This Center will play a key role for us in our drive to ease the cost pressures that our clients are feeling. This investment manifests our position as innovation leader in our industry," Bosco Novák said. "With its wealth of skilled people and leading technology know-how, India is a very important market for Nokia and we're pleased to expand our presence here."



"We are very happy to see a world leader like Nokia extend its already considerable commitment to India, and look forward to deepening our ties in the years to come," Minister Maran said. "This investment reaffirms India's position as the country of choice for expanding global telecommunications companies."



Nokia has contracted managed services with 35 clients in 28 countries, and has provided operating services for over 20 operators globally, helping them with the day-to-day tasks of running their networks so they can focus on bolstering their business offerings. , Nokia is a leader in this growing market, and managed services is a key pillar in its Services business strategy.



The announcement is the latest sign of Nokia's strong commitment to India and the robust Indian market. Nokia has played a pioneering role in the growth of cellular technology in India, starting with the first-ever cellular call a decade ago, which was made on a Nokia mobile phone and a Nokia-deployed network. Today Nokia's India operations include networks and terminals sales divisions and three Research and Development facilities. A manufacturing facility for mobile devices and GSM infrastructure is set to open in Chennai in the first half of 2006.