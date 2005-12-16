Electronics Production | December 16, 2005
New Nokia Global Networks<br> Solutions Center in Chennai
Chennai, India - Nokia announced today that after evaluating a number of sites in India, it will locate its new Nokia Global Networks Solutions Center in Chennai.
The Solutions Center will perform network operation tasks for selected operator customers in the Asia Pacific region as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and play a key role as part of Nokia's expanding and innovative managed services offering. It will start operations in the first half of 2006 and initially employ around 100 people, with this figure expected to rise in the next few years.
The announcement was made in Chennai by Bosco Novák, Senior Vice President for Services, Networks, Nokia, at a special ceremony hosted by Shri Dayanidhi Maran, the Honorable Minister for Telecommunications and Information Technology.
"This Center will play a key role for us in our drive to ease the cost pressures that our clients are feeling. This investment manifests our position as innovation leader in our industry," Bosco Novák said. "With its wealth of skilled people and leading technology know-how, India is a very important market for Nokia and we're pleased to expand our presence here."
"We are very happy to see a world leader like Nokia extend its already considerable commitment to India, and look forward to deepening our ties in the years to come," Minister Maran said. "This investment reaffirms India's position as the country of choice for expanding global telecommunications companies."
Nokia has contracted managed services with 35 clients in 28 countries, and has provided operating services for over 20 operators globally, helping them with the day-to-day tasks of running their networks so they can focus on bolstering their business offerings. , Nokia is a leader in this growing market, and managed services is a key pillar in its Services business strategy.
The announcement is the latest sign of Nokia's strong commitment to India and the robust Indian market. Nokia has played a pioneering role in the growth of cellular technology in India, starting with the first-ever cellular call a decade ago, which was made on a Nokia mobile phone and a Nokia-deployed network. Today Nokia's India operations include networks and terminals sales divisions and three Research and Development facilities. A manufacturing facility for mobile devices and GSM infrastructure is set to open in Chennai in the first half of 2006.
The announcement was made in Chennai by Bosco Novák, Senior Vice President for Services, Networks, Nokia, at a special ceremony hosted by Shri Dayanidhi Maran, the Honorable Minister for Telecommunications and Information Technology.
"This Center will play a key role for us in our drive to ease the cost pressures that our clients are feeling. This investment manifests our position as innovation leader in our industry," Bosco Novák said. "With its wealth of skilled people and leading technology know-how, India is a very important market for Nokia and we're pleased to expand our presence here."
"We are very happy to see a world leader like Nokia extend its already considerable commitment to India, and look forward to deepening our ties in the years to come," Minister Maran said. "This investment reaffirms India's position as the country of choice for expanding global telecommunications companies."
Nokia has contracted managed services with 35 clients in 28 countries, and has provided operating services for over 20 operators globally, helping them with the day-to-day tasks of running their networks so they can focus on bolstering their business offerings. , Nokia is a leader in this growing market, and managed services is a key pillar in its Services business strategy.
The announcement is the latest sign of Nokia's strong commitment to India and the robust Indian market. Nokia has played a pioneering role in the growth of cellular technology in India, starting with the first-ever cellular call a decade ago, which was made on a Nokia mobile phone and a Nokia-deployed network. Today Nokia's India operations include networks and terminals sales divisions and three Research and Development facilities. A manufacturing facility for mobile devices and GSM infrastructure is set to open in Chennai in the first half of 2006.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments