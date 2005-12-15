C and D Technologies strengthens in Asia

C&D Technologies has strengthened its presence in the Asia Pacific rim with the appointment of Steven Teo to the position of Asia Pacific Distribution Sales Manager.

Steven's key responsibilities will be to manage the company's distribution channels and coordinate electronic contract manufacturing activities throughout the Pacific Rim in countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, India, Korea and Australia. Steven has accumulated over 10 years experience in the electronics industry, including eight years working in a distribution environment. Prior to joining C&D Technologies he was employed by distributor WesTech Electronics Limited as a product marketing manager. This role saw him leading a team containing both marketeers and field application engineers. Whilst Steven was working at WesTech his team were twice awarded 'Distributor of the Year' for Asia Pacific by C&D Technologies Power Electronics Division.



Commenting on his new appointment Steven said: “I plan to help C&D Technologies expand its business in Asia Pacific through effective management and support of the distribution channels in the region. C&D Technologies has an impressive and comprehensive range of products that make me confident of moving the business to the next level.”