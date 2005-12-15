TMS Electronics audited<br> by world leading EMS

Sweden based Component Distributor, TMS Electronics AB, has recently been audited by one of the world's largest EMS-providers. The company now focus more on its organic expansion.

TMS Electronics has been audited by one of the world leading companies of Electronics Manufacturing Service, and with good results. "Our long time strategy to provide the very best quality and service to our clients are giving great results", says Tomas Möcander, CEO at TMS.



In accordance with TMS strategy for expansion in Europe, the company now establish representatives in Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Belgium and France. "Our mission to expand in Europe is following our plan and will continue during 2006", says Manus Axelsson, Euopean sales manager at TMS.



To expand the organisation within logistics and purchasing, the company has recently hired three employees who will be based at the head-office in Sweden.