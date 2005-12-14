Codetermination negotiations at<br>Aspocomp`s Salo unit are concluded

The codetermination negotiations started by Aspocomp at its Salo unit in August have been concluded. The negotiations arrived at a solution to step up the efficiency of the unit's operations in line with the set objectives.

At the beginning of the negotiations, the estimated personnel reduction requirement was a maximum of 120 employees. The negotiation process ended with a total of 30 redundancies, far less than estimated. 22 of those dismissed are non-salaried employees and 8 are salaried and senior salaried employees. In the case of the salaried and senior salaried employees, the negotiations were concluded earlier and the redundancies have been carried out. Following the personnel cuts, the permanent employee count of the Salo organization is 412 non-salaried employees and 60 salaried employees.



The codetermination negotiations were part of the transformation program at the Salo PCB plant, which comprises not only efficiency-boosting but also investments in production. The program is geared towards turning the Salo unit into a flexible production unit that manufactures technically demanding products profitably.