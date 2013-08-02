© heintje joseph lee dreamstime.com

Murata acquire Tokyo Denpa

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. implemented a share exchange with Tokyo Denpa Co., Ltd. (TEW) effective August 1, 2013, and as a result, Murata became the wholly-owning parent company of TEW.

“I welcome personnel from TEW, a time-honored company, as members of the Murata group, and look forward to tackling the challenges of the future together.” Tsuneo Murata, President of Murata said. “We will make every effort to anticipate client needs, develop products and services that meet those needs, and maximize customer value.”



Murata and TEW have maintained a long-standing relationship. The two companies entered into a capital and business alliance agreement in connection with the crystal device business in 2009, and in 2011 signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement. Murata and TEW have cooperated in the joint development and commercialization of HCR, high-precision and low-cost crystal resonators.