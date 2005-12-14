Indium hires new product specialist

Indium announced that Jordan Ross has joined the organization as an Engineered Solders Product Specialist. His responsibilities will include: providing product support and training in regional markets, meeting with customers and prospects, and investigating application segments.

He will also be responsible for the execution of opportunities within sales, marketing, technical service, operations, and quality departments.



Jordan is a graduate of the State University of New York, Institute of Technology with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. He also has nine years experience in the carbon fiber composite manufacturing industry. Jordan will be based at Indium's Robinson Road facility in Clinton, NY, USA, and will report to Ross Berntson, Director of Solder Products.

