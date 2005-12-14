Aegis selected by Variosystems

Aegis has been selected by Variosystems to provide NPI and MES software solutions across their network of facilities, worldwide.

Variosystems' goal is to convert all facilities to a paperless environment to ensure revision control not only on production data (BOMs Assembly drawings, etc) but also on actual production line processes. Aegis integrated NPI and MES software modules will automatically collect quality data to provide quicker feedback to allow improvement of all processes across the entire facility network. This will improve time to market (from CAD import to finished product) and provide improved quality and yield through a single, web-based data access system.