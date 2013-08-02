© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Kelly Ortberg appointed CEO of Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins announces that its board of directors elected company President Kelly Ortberg, to the additional role of CEO, effective immediately.

He has also been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors and to the Board’s Executive Committee. Ortberg succeeds Clay Jones, who retired as CEO after nearly 34 years with the company. Jones will continue as non-executive chairman.



Ortberg, who joined Rockwell Collins in 1987, became president in September 2012. Previously, he served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Government Systems.



He also served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Commercial Systems, overseeing development programs for the Boeing 787, Airbus A350 and Bombardier CSeries. .



“We’re fortunate to have such a proven and qualified successor as CEO,” said Anthony Carbone, the company’s lead independent director. “Kelly’s strong record of success, passion to win and extensive knowledge of our customers and business make him the ideal choice to lead Rockwell Collins into the future.”



Carbone added, “As we welcome Kelly to his new role, we owe a great deal of gratitude and admiration to Clay for his tireless efforts working on behalf of our customers, shareholders and employees. He is a widely recognized and deeply respected industry leader, and we look forward to his continued guidance as board chairman.”