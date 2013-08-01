© dmitry-bomshtein-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 01, 2013
Orbotech's Q2 - twice as good as Q1
Orbotech's second quarter exceeded the company's expectations - almost doubling their net income compared to the first quarter.
Revenues for the second quarter of 2013 totaled USD 108.8 million, compared to USD 95.5 million in the first quarter of 2013 and USD 97.8 million in the second quarter of 2012.
GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2013 was USD 10.5 million, compared to GAAP net income of USD 5.0 million for the first quarter of 2013 and a GAAP net loss of USD 0.8 million in the second quarter of 2012.
Commenting on the results, Asher Levy, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are pleased to report a strong second quarter, in which we posted revenues which exceeded our guidance and recorded net income approximately double that of the first quarter. These reflected improved business conditions as well as the operational efficiency measures that we adopted at the end of last year.
Solid consumer demand for sophisticated electronic devices continues to give us grounds for a certain amount of cautious optimism. In the FPD industry we are seeing increased activity as our customers solidify their future investment plans, particularly in China. We believe that in all areas our product development roadmap is successfully addressing the increasingly demanding requirements of our customers, by consistently providing them with innovative and state-of-the-art solutions. At the same time, we are continuing to pursue additional opportunities within the electronic component manufacturing and other adjacent industries.”
Revenues for the first six months of 2013 totaled USD 204.3 million, compared to USD 194.3 million recorded in the first six months of 2012. GAAP net income for the first six months of 2013 was USD 15.5 million, compared to GAAP net income of USD 0.8 million in the first six months of 2012.
2013 second quarter:
2013 third quarter:
GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2013 was USD 10.5 million, compared to GAAP net income of USD 5.0 million for the first quarter of 2013 and a GAAP net loss of USD 0.8 million in the second quarter of 2012.
Commenting on the results, Asher Levy, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are pleased to report a strong second quarter, in which we posted revenues which exceeded our guidance and recorded net income approximately double that of the first quarter. These reflected improved business conditions as well as the operational efficiency measures that we adopted at the end of last year.
Solid consumer demand for sophisticated electronic devices continues to give us grounds for a certain amount of cautious optimism. In the FPD industry we are seeing increased activity as our customers solidify their future investment plans, particularly in China. We believe that in all areas our product development roadmap is successfully addressing the increasingly demanding requirements of our customers, by consistently providing them with innovative and state-of-the-art solutions. At the same time, we are continuing to pursue additional opportunities within the electronic component manufacturing and other adjacent industries.”
Revenues for the first six months of 2013 totaled USD 204.3 million, compared to USD 194.3 million recorded in the first six months of 2012. GAAP net income for the first six months of 2013 was USD 15.5 million, compared to GAAP net income of USD 0.8 million in the first six months of 2012.
2013 second quarter:
- Revenues: $108.8 million
- Gross margin - improved to 42.8%
- Non-GAAP net income: $0.29 per share (diluted)
- GAAP net income: $0.24 per share (diluted)
- Operating cash flow: $18.1 million
2013 third quarter:
- Revenue guidance: $110 - $115 million
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments