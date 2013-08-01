© alexmax-dreamstime.com

Jabil to enter NB market

One of the world's biggest EMS-providers, Jabil, is said to be eyeing the notebook and smartphone manufacturing businesses.

Media reports suggest that Jabil is looking for talents at China- and Taiwan-based notebook and smartphone players. The company has apparently – through its Green Point subsidiary – been hiring engineers, states a report in DigiTimes.



If this is in fact a step towards entering the smartphone and notebook manufacturing market, it is still in its cradle stage. As the company has stayed away from the fight for orders with the ODMs.



However, Jabil did land a contract with Apple, regarding the production of chassis for the company's entry-level iPhone and is said to be looking for manufacturing orders for the smartphone, the report continues.