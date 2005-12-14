Graphic awarded IIP standard

Graphic Plc were one of the first in Devon & Cornwall to be awarded the prestigious Investors in People Standard.

This has proudly been held by Graphic since October 1994, and Graphic Plc are now one of the first in the UK to be assessed against the new national standard using the new Investors in People Profile Review, and the first in the country to achieve this standard. The Investors in People Profile is a framework of good practice that provides further stretch for organisations. It does this by going beyond the current scope of the IIP standard into broader areas of people management and development. It allows organisations to continuously improve through taking an in depth look at their strengths and weaknesses. Profile tells an organisation exactly how god they are and where they can focus for further improvements and productivity gains.



The IIP award marks Graphic Plc as an organisation, which puts the Training and Development of its staff at the top of its business agenda. Graphic wants their customers to feel confident that they are dealing with skilled, competent staff and IIP provides an independent seal of approval.



Investors in People had helped Graphic Plc to become one of the best employers in Crediton, Devon and internationally recognised as a technology driven manufacturer of Complex Printed Circuits.