Strong growth for Graphic

Graphic continues to sustain its successful business performance achieving 21% growth is this financial year and also maintained its continuous self funded investment programme at £1.2 million to enhance, upgrade and replace its state of the art plant and equipment.

In a turbulent business environment, Graphic remains competitive applying their well proven lean/mean manufacturing techniques adopted from The Kaizan Institute of Technology and their own Investment in People Profile.



Graphic is a financially stable manufacturer of Rigid Flex, CIC, Complex Microvia & sub assembly Multilayers (50 layer) and all other aspects of PCB's with 37 years of manufacturing experience in Devon, employing a highly skilled work force with excellent management response to enable Graphic to achieve very high quality products and yields to maintain competitive margins assuring their ever growing customers of financial stability and viability to supply all their PCB requirements well into the future.



Graphics R&D activities are carried out at their Exeter University Innovation Centre location, which also has links to the Peninsular Medical College.