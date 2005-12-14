AMD announces new boss, Europe

AMD further announced the promotion of Alberto Macchi to corporate vice president, Sales & Marketing, Europe. Among AMD's worldwide regions, EMEA is a highly strategic market with significant revenue shares over the past years.

Giuliano Meroni is a semiconductor professional with twenty-five years of experience with AMD, having served in several management positions with a key role in successfully leading the EMEA region. Giuliano Meroni will now be responsible for AMD's strategic EMEA relationships, working to expand the company's regional presence particularly in commercial and high-growth European markets. He will also lead strategic initiatives with governments, regulatory agencies and media and report to Tom McCoy.



Alberto Macchi joined AMD in March 2005 after twenty-five years in the semiconductor industry. In his new role, Alberto Macchi will lead all AMD sales and marketing initiatives in Europe, reporting to Henri Richard.