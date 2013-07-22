© pelfophoto dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 22, 2013
Big gains forecast in quarterly DRAM ASP
DRAM average selling prices (ASPs) have increased every month throughout 2013 and are now at levels last seen in October 2010, according to data from IC Insights.
On a quarterly basis, the DRAM average selling price jumped an estimated 42% in 2Q13 compared to the same period in 2012. The increase followed a 22% rise in 1Q13. IC Insights forecasts the DRAM ASP will grow to $2.53 in 3Q13, 50% greater than in 3Q12, and then taper slightly to $2.52 in 4Q13, which would represent a 46% increase compared to 4Q12.
The increase in DRAM average selling prices has not come as a complete surprise. One factor contributing to rising prices is the fact that fewer suppliers are participating in the DRAM market today compared to 2010. Micron is (still) expected to complete its acquisition of Elpida Memory and two prominent Taiwan IC suppliers (Powerchip and ProMOS) have essentially exited the commodity DRAM business. Consequently, shipments of DRAM are in the hands of (and more tightly controlled by) fewer suppliers.
Meanwhile, several years of greatly reduced capital expenditures in the DRAM market have resulted in little new capacity being added. DRAM capital spending as a percent of sales has declined from 31% in 2011, to 19% in 2012, to a forecasted 12% in 2013. With little new capacity being added, the supply-demand balance is now favoring DRAM suppliers as demand (particularly for higher-priced mobile DRAM) is beginning to outstrip supply, resulting in upward pressure on prices.
Third, the computer industry is undergoing a major transition to mobile computing. Shipments of smartphones and tablet PCs are increasing rapidly while shipments of traditional notebook and desktop PCs are falling. Most DRAM suppliers have changed their product mix to meet the needs of the growing mobile market. DRAM suppliers have scaled back their output of lower-priced commodity PC DRAM and transitioned to higher-priced, low-power, mobile DRAM.
Even though DRAM unit shipments are forecast to fall 8% in 2013, the DRAM average selling price is expected to jump 40% for the year. After DRAM market declines of 25% in 2011 and 11% in 2012, IC Insights now forecasts the volatile DRAM market to grow 28% in 2013.
The increase in DRAM average selling prices has not come as a complete surprise. One factor contributing to rising prices is the fact that fewer suppliers are participating in the DRAM market today compared to 2010. Micron is (still) expected to complete its acquisition of Elpida Memory and two prominent Taiwan IC suppliers (Powerchip and ProMOS) have essentially exited the commodity DRAM business. Consequently, shipments of DRAM are in the hands of (and more tightly controlled by) fewer suppliers.
Meanwhile, several years of greatly reduced capital expenditures in the DRAM market have resulted in little new capacity being added. DRAM capital spending as a percent of sales has declined from 31% in 2011, to 19% in 2012, to a forecasted 12% in 2013. With little new capacity being added, the supply-demand balance is now favoring DRAM suppliers as demand (particularly for higher-priced mobile DRAM) is beginning to outstrip supply, resulting in upward pressure on prices.
Third, the computer industry is undergoing a major transition to mobile computing. Shipments of smartphones and tablet PCs are increasing rapidly while shipments of traditional notebook and desktop PCs are falling. Most DRAM suppliers have changed their product mix to meet the needs of the growing mobile market. DRAM suppliers have scaled back their output of lower-priced commodity PC DRAM and transitioned to higher-priced, low-power, mobile DRAM.
Even though DRAM unit shipments are forecast to fall 8% in 2013, the DRAM average selling price is expected to jump 40% for the year. After DRAM market declines of 25% in 2011 and 11% in 2012, IC Insights now forecasts the volatile DRAM market to grow 28% in 2013.
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments