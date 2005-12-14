Managers are still cheap in China

According to a survey from Electronics Supply & Manufacturing-China (ESM-China,) that were published on EETimes, electronics managers in China recieve an average annual salary of slightly more than $8,000.

Most of the electronics managers are though receiving an annual pay increase of 11 percent.



Most managers receive benefits including pension plans and medical insurance just like the managers in US but the wages in China are still low enough compared to US. "China's $373 billion electronics/IT market has a growing demand for capable managers," said ESM publishers Mark Saunderson in a statement. "Companies are improving their compensation packages and offering more opportunities for career growth to attract and keep managerial talent."



Saunderson added: "Managers are looking to enhance their current working conditions. Forty-three percent would like to earn a higher salary, 42 percent want more career growth, and 32 percent want a position with more responsibility."

