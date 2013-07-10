© evertiq

Isola expands production to Germany

The six-member IS680 copper-clad laminate family from Isola Group is now in production at the company's facility in Dueren, Germany.

IS680 was introduced to the market in 2010 and until now, has been manufactured only in the U.S. and imported into Europe.



"I am very pleased that IS680 is now in production in Europe. Isola is committed to servicing our RF and microwave customers on a global basis, as demand requires, and improving our delivery times for the European market,” stated Karl Stollenwerk, President of Isola Europe and Managing Director of Isola GmbH, Germany.