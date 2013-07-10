© maria simonova dreamstime.com

New distributor for ACHAT5 in Eastern Europe

After a first meeting at the "SMT Hybrid Packaging 2013" in Nuremberg, the German Achat Engineering GmbH (manufacturer of handling equipment for printed circuit boards) won a new sales partner in Eastern Europe.

From 01 June, RENEX offers the ACHAT5 board handling system with brand as well as the classification system VinCam in Poland, Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro and Macedonia (FYROM).



"Coinciding with the distributor deal, the company also signed an order for handling systems for a complete SMT production line for exceptionally large board with a length of up to 700mm and a width of 460mm. The modules are controlled via a line PC, so that the entire line can switch to a new product with all the required parameters within seconds. We look forward to working with our new distribution partner", says Jürgen Schaffhausen, managing director of the specialist for board-handling systems, Achat Engineering GmbH.