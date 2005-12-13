DEK celebrates success of<br>Northern German Stencil Day

Initial feedback has indicated that DEK's recent Northern German Stencil Day in Kassel – aimed at customers and prospects in Northern Germany - was a success, with attendees responding positively to the series of presentations from leading industry representatives.

Held on October 12th, the event schedule was specifically designed to engage the current demand for DEK's range of stencil technologies. The program of informative presentation and discussion centred on subjects such as Through Hole Reflow, CAD Design Rules and CAD Preview, Stencil Systems and PumpPrint™. The subject of lead-free technology was also popular among attendees, most of whom were preparing to meet the 2006 lead-free deadline.



Official statistics revealed that the event hosted a diverse range of participants from 11 different companies. Of the existing customers present, three who were not currently using VectorGuard™ expressed interest in conducting a trial of the technology. In line with DEK's belief in the importance of industry partnerships to promote leading-edge technologies, other event participants included component manufacturer Phoenix Contacts and PCB manufacturer Ruwel AG.