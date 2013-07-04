© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Toshiba opens office in Myanmar

Toshiba Asia Pacific has opened a branch office in Yangon in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

Separately, Toshiba Corporation today announced that it has, with KDDI Corporation, won an order from Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd. to supply a compact, energy-efficient modular data center for the securities exchange system in Myanmar. The securities exchange will be opened by the Daiwa Institute of Research and Central Bank of Myanmar in Yangon.



"Toshiba is delighted to make this new step forward in Myanmar" said Mr. Hidejiro Shimomitsu, Corporate Senior Executive Vice President of Toshiba Corporation. "We hope to contribute to Myanmar's development across our product lines, from infrastructure solutions to home electronics. Our home appliance business in Myanmar started since the 1980s via distributors and our automatic washing machines are still the most popular brand in Myanmar. Toshiba will fully leverage our technological progress and leading edge product capabilities to offer people a better future."



"Toshiba can support providing stable power generation and transmission solutions that provide the backbone for economic growth for Myanmar" said Mr. Tetsuya Yoneda, the chief representative of the Yangon Branch Office. "Currently, in Myanmar, the power distribution per population is still limited to 25%, and this is planned to be expanded in the coming years. Toshiba has supplied equipment for Sedawgyi hydropower plant in 1985, and we aim to contribute more to the country infrastructure."