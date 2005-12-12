Orbotech Purchases Orbotech<br> Shares from Ormat

Orbotech today announced the purchase, in a privately negotiated transaction with Ormat Industries Ltd., of all 299,122 ordinary shares of Orbotech Ltd. held by Ormat.

The agreed price of $24.15 per ordinary share was calculated based on the lower of: (i) the closing price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on December 9, 2005 (which was $25.45); and (ii) the average closing price of the Company's Ordinary Shares for the seven trading days ending on December 9, 2005 (which was $24.15). The aggregate consideration of approximately $7.2 million is being paid from internally generated funds. Mrs. Yehudit Bronicki, a director of Orbotech Ltd. and the Managing Director of Ormat, has informed the Company that Ormat wishes to sell these shares for internal, corporate and finance-related reasons.



The shares acquired by Orbotech Ltd. will become treasury stock under Israeli law and, as a result, the total number of Orbotech Ltd. shares outstanding will be reduced to approximately 32.3 million.