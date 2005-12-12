ESI Appoints Interim CFO

ESI, a provider of production laser systems for microengineering applications, today announced that the board of directors appointed Kerry Mustoe as the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to being named Interim Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Mustoe had served as the Company's Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer since September 2, 2003, and she will continue to serve in those capacities in addition to serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer. During the time that Ms. Mustoe is Interim Chief Financial Officer, she will serve as both the Company's principal financial officer and principal accounting officer.



The Company is conducting an external search to identify potential candidates for the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

